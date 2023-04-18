Indian Army Begins Sanitisation Efforts After 1999 Kargil War Shell Kills Boy

A day after a boy was killed and two others were left injured in Kargil after an unexploded shell went off, the Indian army has started sanitizing the area near a football ground at Kurbathang. The shell was lying in the area since the Kargil war in 1999.

An official informed News18 that on the first day of the operation, seven unexploded shells were defused after Ladakh’s Lieutenant Governor, Brig. (Dr) B.D. Mishra, contacted the army commander to request the immediate removal of mines and shells in the area.

“Two Bomb Disposal Teams from the Indian Army, led by officers of the 19 Engineering Regiment under the 8 Mountain Division, are sanitizing the area, with the civil administration overseeing the process," an official told News18.

On the first day of the operation, seven bombs were disposed of while Additional Deputy Commissioner Kargil, Ghulam Muhanudin, other civil officers, and the Commanding Officer of the 19 Engineering Regiment from the 8 Mountain Division personally monitored the entire operation.

Local experts have been enlisted to help detect and locate any remaining shells and mines, as they are familiar with the area.

The incident occurred when a boy and two others were playing near the football ground at Kurbathang and found an unexploded mortar shell. The Ladakh administration announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the deceased’s next of kin and Rs 1 lakh each for the injured.

Many unexploded shells are believed to still be present in some areas.

