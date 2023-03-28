Indian Army Chief Flags China's LAC Transgressions as Potential Trigger for Escalation

The Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande on Monday stated that China’s transgressions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) remain a potential trigger for escalation, and the Indian Army is firm and resolute in dealing with any contingency on the border.

General Pande addressed the Second Strategic Dialogue on the rise of China and its implications for the world organized by the Department of Defence and Strategic Studies of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). He emphasized that pockets of dispute and contested claims to the territory continue to exist due to differing perceptions of the alignment of the Line of Actual Control.

The Army Chief also acknowledged that China has accrued significant capacities for force mobilization, application, and sustenance of military operations, making the development of infrastructure of military significance critical for India.

General Pande stated that the Indian Army’s strategic orientation and long-term capability development focus on the northern border. He noted that the Army has carried out a “re-balancing" of forces to affect the desired response on the northern border, and they are prepared to deal with any contingency.

The Indian Army troops continue to deal with the PLA in a firm, resolute, and measured manner while ensuring the sanity of their claim. The Army Chief further added that they have ramped up their efforts to fructify the operationally critical infrastructure and logistical requirements, especially forward area roads, and are working in synergies with all agencies in the forward area to upgrade the infrastructure.

Regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, General Pande said that the ongoing conflict has only added to the turbulence in the landscape, with many aspects emerging profoundly in the geopolitical security calculus. He emphasized that the relevance of hard power has been reaffirmed along with the primacy of the land in determining the victory markers, and it is imperative to be prepared for the long haul.

