Army Chopper Crashes in J&K's Kishtwar, All 3 Onboard Evacuated; Inquiry Ordered

An AHL Dhruv Helicopter of the Indian Army, with three officers onboard, crashed in the remote forested area of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning.

“At about 1115 hours on 04 May 2023, an Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter on an operational mission made a precautionary landing on the banks of Marua river in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir," Army said in an official statement.

Immediate rescue operations were launched and two pilots and a technician on board were evacuated to Command Hospital, Udhampur, the statement said.

“As per inputs, the pilots had reported a technical fault to the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) and proceeded for a precautionary landing. Due to the undulating ground, undergrowth and unprepared landing area, the helicopter apparently made a hard landing," it added.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered.

The remains of the chopper were found in the Marusudar River, which flows through Marwah-Dachhan in the Kishtwar district, after being washed away following the crash.

This comes nearly a month after an Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter flying an operational sortie near Arunachal Pradesh’s Bomdila crashed on March 16 after losing contact with the ATC. Both pilots — Lt. Col Vinay Banu Reddy and Major Jaynta A — died in the crash.

AHL Helicopters — A Look

The fleet of ALH Dhruv helicopters started flying operations again only on Monday, less than a month after the operations of the helicopters were halted by the Indian Navy following an accident off the Mumbai coast.

At the time, the three crew members of the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) were safely rescued by a naval patrol craft.

The Navy has also ordered an inquiry to investigate the incident, reported news agency ANI.

After the Navy incident, all ALH helicopters were grounded across the forces, sources told CNN News18.

However, the Indian Army has now resumed flying these helicopters.

Senior officers have informed CNN News18 that HAL teams have inspected the helicopters, and those that have been issued a fit certificate are now flying.

However, others are still awaiting certification. Meanwhile, the inquiry report regarding the Navy incident is still awaited.

The ALH choppers are flown by all three defence forces, including the Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with the Indian Coast Guard.

ALH-Dhruv is an indigenously developed utility aircraft by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) with a twin-engine. HAL started in developing AHL Dhruv in 1984. The choppers were initially designed with Germany’s assistance Messerschmitt-Bolkow-Blohm (MBB) and were first flown in 1992 but entered service after certification in 2002.

According to HAL, the aircraft is “type –Certified" for military operations by the Centre for Military Airworthiness Certification and civil operations by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. The major variants of Dhruv are classified as Dhruv Mk-I, Mk-II, Mk-III, and Mk-IV

