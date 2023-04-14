Indian Army Jawans Celebrate Baisakhi in Kashmir

Indian Army personnel on Friday celebrated Baisakhi in Kashmir. People from all religions joined jawans to pray for the prosperity of the country.

“Everyone is sitting here, be it Hindu or Muslim. The Army doesn’t distinguish between religions. Just see how we are all sitting here together and praying to God," Havaldar Sarbjit Singh said while pointing at fellow soldiers outside Gurudwara inside an Indian Army camp.

“This is our family. We only go home for short time. We share sadness and happiness with our colleagues," he told CNN-News18.

To boost their morale, the General Officer Commanding of Kashmir-based 15 Corps, Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Aujla also participated in celebrations.

Havaldar Patil Suresh told News18 that despite coming from different parts of India, festivals are occasions of unity within the army. “We come from different places but we celebrate together. There should be unity and the nation will go forward."

Soldiers recalled Sikh Gurus who fought against injustice. “We are here to defend our country. Our gurus have fought against injustice. There is also a message to the nation that we should celebrate together and progress together. We are away from home but we have a bond," an Indian Army personnel said.

