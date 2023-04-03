Indian Army to Promote Kaman Post on LoC as Tourist Destination

The Indian Army in Kashmir has taken an initiative to promote one of their famous posts on the Line of Control (LoC) Kaman Post as a tourist destination in the Uri area of the Baramulla district.

Kaman Aman Setu - a friendship bridge between India and Pakistan in Uri that saw the historic cross-LoC Karawan-e-Aman bus service, is expected to become a major attraction for tourists in the coming days.

After the renewed ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan, the move is expected to boost the border economy of the area and give youth in this area a source of earning.

The Army is also promoting visits of local students who are learning about India’s heroes, those who have defended borders against Pakistan in the 1947-1948 war. Busts of 1947-1948 war martyrs have also been put up at what is now called ‘Veer Path’ to inspire and educate the younger generation.

“This is a very good initiative. We bring local children here and show them Veer Path so that they can remember the sacrifices made for this country, they are our heroes. This place is being revamped and is a perfect tribute to the martyrs,” said Amjad, a local of Uri, who has studied engineering.

He said tourism will help the unemployed people of this border village release their dream. “If tourists visit here, they will spend a night in local houses which can be turned into homestays,” said Amjad while pointing at the renovations being done.

The tourist attraction has a strategically important bridge that connects Kashmir to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. The gates haven’t opened up for the public as a bus service between the two countries remains suspended for years.

In front of Pakistan positions, a large map of ‘Akhand Bharatvarsh’ has also been put up with pictures of Indian rulers and a map showing Pakistan as part of India.

Fayaz Ahmad, a local village head, expressed his gratitude to the government and the Indian Army for deciding to open this place for tourists.

“We are thankful to the government and the Indian Army for promoting tourism here. This is a historic place and we all need to visit here. I want to tell people from the rest of the country to come and visit us here,” he said.

The Army has also renovated a cafeteria, which was first opened by Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, former CM of J&K in 2015. The area also offers across the Line of Control where PoK villages are very close.

