WATCH | In Mid-sea Rescue, Indian Coast Guard Airlifts Chinese National Due to Health Emergency

The Indian Coast Guard rescued a Chinese man, after he suffered from cardiac arrest symptoms and chest pain in the middle of Arabian Sea in a night operation on Wednesday.

In a video of the rescue, posted by the Indian Coast Guard, the Chinese national is being airlifted by an Indian helicopter. He is then placed on a medical table, where he was provided oxygen and other first-aid support and was taken to a hospital later.

The man, identified as MV Dong Fang Kan, was rescued from 200 KMs mid-sea amid “challenging night conditions and extreme weather," the coast guard said on X, formally known as Twitter.

In a daring operation, @IndiaCoastGuard #ALH MK-III evacuates a #Chinese national from MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2 around 200 Km mid-sea amidst challenging night conditions & extreme weather. Patient was reported chest pain &cardiac arrest symptoms.#SAR #ArabianSea#MaritimeSafety pic.twitter.com/THG0nBZjhi— Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) August 17, 2023

The Indian Coast Guard ALH MK-III conducted the operation, after the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai received information about a crew member in a research vessel suffering from high-blood pressure.

The vessel was travelling from China to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

After the complaint, the Indian Coast Guard contacted the research ship and in the meantime, also provided the needed telemedicine advice before reaching the vessel, according to India Today.

The operation was done by CG ALH and CGAS Daman, and it enabled saving the life of a foreign national at sea, reaffirming the Indian Coast Guard’s commitment to the motto ‘We Protect’.