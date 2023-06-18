‘Indian Diaspora Role in India’s Growth Story’: Theme of PM Modi’s Event at Ronald Reagan Building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event with the Indian diaspora in the US will focus on their role in “India’s growth story” and will be held in the famous Atrium of the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington on June 23.

The event will be for two hours from 7 pm to 9 pm local time on June 23. The PM will address a gathering of Indian-Americans from across the US. This invitation-only, Diaspora reception is being organised by the US Indian Community Foundation.

The atrium at the Ronald Reagan Building has a capacity of about 1,600 people and is spread across 8,100 sq feet. The versatile Atrium space is located on the ground floor of the building with a mezzanine overlook and grand staircase that creates an impressive statement.

Famous African-American singer Mary Millben will be performing for Prime Minister Modi and the guests at this event. Mary’s global performance of the Indian National Anthem virtually in 2020 for the 74th Anniversary of India’s Independence Day, and the treasured Hindu hymn ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’ for the 2020 Diwali observance have been praised and viewed by millions across the US, India, and the world. She has performed the National Anthem and patriotic music for four consecutive US Presidents — George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

According to the US Indian Community Foundation, its mission is ‘India in the Heart: The Emotional Connection’, and the diaspora event will reflect the same sentiment.

“Despite their success in the US, for many Indian-Americans, India remains an important part of their identity. The memories of their homeland, the traditions they grew up with, and the values they inherited from their ancestors continue to shape their lives. This emotional connection to India is a driving force behind the creation of the US Indian Community Foundation,” the organisation says.

It adds that the foundation is a testament to the Indian community’s commitment to their roots. “It is a platform for Indian Americans to express their love for India, contribute to its progress, and ensure that the cultural heritage they hold dear is passed on to future generations. The Foundation aims to serve as a bridge between the Indian community in the US and their homeland, fostering a sense of belonging and identity,” the organisation says.