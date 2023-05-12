Indian Govt to Launch Faster Immigration Clearance Service for Trusted Travellers

In a move to provide a better and traffic-free experience by accelerating immigration checks during departures and arrivals, the Indian government is preparing to roll out a Trusted Traveller Programme for all Indian passports for holders who are flying overseas in the country.

As the details shared by one of the officials from the aviation sector said that the programme will allow pre-verified international travellers to have fast immigration clearance without spending too much time standing in queues. He said that the trial of the plan will initially start from the Delhi and Mumbai airports. Later, it will be implemented at 15 airports by 2027 and covered the country’s all airports by 2032.

He also revealed that three electronic gates already have been set up at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport for these flyers. Out of them, two are dedicated to arrivals and one for departure.

An official who works for the home ministry said that t a road plan for the trusted traveller programme already has been created by the Ministry of home affairs (MHA), in collaboration with the Bureau of Immigration and civil aviation.

In addition, he said the sole purpose of the initiative is to use technology in order to simplify and speed up immigration processing. He said similar Entry Programmes are also being used by the US Department of Homeland Security, which provides fast security and immigration clearance for pre-approved travellers.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the Air passenger volume, including domestic and foreign is expected to exceed 395 million passengers in 2023–24.