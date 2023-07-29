Indian Navy Ditches Colonial Tradition for 'Amrit Kaal', Ends Baton Carrying by Personnel

Following the government’s directive to discard colonial practices, the Indian Navy on Saturday announced discontinuation of carrying of batons by all its personnel with immediate effect.

“With the passage of time, carrying of batons by naval personnel has become a norm. The symbolism of authority or power pot heated through the holding of a baton is a colonial legacy that is out of place in a transformed navy of Amrit Kaal," an official statement read.

Carrying of batons by all personnel including those from the provost be discontinued with immediate effect, it added.

The new instruction by the Navy mandated the placement of a ceremonial baton in the office of the head of the organization for each unit.

As per the Navy’s statement, the ceremonial handover of the baton may be undertaken only within the office premises as part of change of command process.

The recent announcement aligns with the Indian Defence forces’ ongoing efforts to discard colonial legacies.

Notably, the Navy altered its insignia, introducing the new ensign or ‘Nishaan,’ which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year. The new ensign embodies the nation’s profound maritime heritage while eradicating remnants of the colonial past.

Inspired by the seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji, the new ensign symbolises a proud and independent India, befitting the country’s rich maritime heritage, according to the government.