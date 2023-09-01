Indian Navy's 'Mahendragiri' To Be Launched Today | All About The Warship

Indian Navy’s Mahendragiri, the last frigate under Project 17A, is set to be launched at Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd in Mumbai on Friday.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, along with his wife Sudesh Dhankar will attend the launch of the warship as ‘chief guests’. Mahendragiri will be launched Sudesh Dhankar, the Indian Navy said.

The warship — Mahendragiri — is named after a mountain peak in the eastern Ghats of Odisha.

Know All About The Warship

- This is the seventh ship under the Project 17A frigates. The first six ships have been launched by MDL and GRSE between 2019 and 2023.

- These warships — with improved stealth features, advanced weaponry and sensors — are follow-ons of Project 17 class frigates.

- These ships under Project 17A have been designed in-house by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau.

- The Navy said, “The newly christened Mahendragiri is a technologically advanced warship and stands as a symbol of India’s determination to embrace its rich naval heritage, while propelling itself towards a future of indigenous defence capabilities."

- According to the Navy’s statement, in alignment with ‘Aatma Nirbharta’, a substantial 75 per cent of the orders for equipment and systems of Project 17A ships have been ordered on indigenous firms, including micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“The launch of Mahendragiri is an apt testament to the incredible progress our nation has made in building a self-reliant naval force," the Navy said.

(With inputs from PTI)