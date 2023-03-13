CHANGE LANGUAGE
Passenger Dies on Delhi-Doha IndiGo Flight, Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Karachi Airport
Passenger Dies on Delhi-Doha IndiGo Flight, Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Karachi Airport

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 10:27 IST

New Delhi, India

Reports quoted sources as saying that a passenger of an IndiGo Airline flight felt sick mid-flight. (File Photo)

The passenger, a Nigerian, on was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team, IndiGo Airline said

An IndiGo Airline plane made an emergency landing at Karachi airport in Pakistan after one of its passengers felt unwell. The passenger, a Nigerian, on was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team, IndiGo Airline said.

The passenger on IndiGo Airline flight 6E-1736 felt unwell mid-flight, after which the captain of the plane contacted the Karachi Air Traffic Control and relayed the information regarding medical emergency.

A Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson in Karachi confirmed that a flight of an Indian airline was going to Dubai from Delhi when the health of a passenger worsened mid-flight.

The pilot of the IndiGo flight sought emergency landing permission due to a medical emergency, which was granted by the Air Traffic Controller at the Karachi airport.

The Nigerian identified as Abdullah (60), however, passed away before the landing of the flight. The doctors of the CAA and NIH have issued the death certificate of the passenger.

IndiGo airline, in a statement, said: IndiGo flight 6E-1736, operating from Delhi to Doha was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency on board. Unfortunately, on arrival, the passenger was declared dead by the airport medical team."

“We are deeply saddened by the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family and loved ones. We’re currently making arrangements for transferring the other passengers of the flight, in coordination with the relevant authorities," the statement read.

first published:March 13, 2023, 09:59 IST
last updated:March 13, 2023, 10:27 IST
