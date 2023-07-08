Indian Railways Announces New Stoppages For Shravani Mela Trains Till August 31

Indian Railways has taken a significant initiative to facilitate devotees visiting West Singhbhum during the Shravani Mela. The railway authorities have granted permission for trains to make temporary stoppages near Mahadevsal Dham, providing convenience to the devotees. This decision, effective from July 8 to August 31, allows these trains a two-minute halt near the Mahadevsal temple.

According to reports, three of these trains will have a daily stoppage, while three others will stop only on Sundays and Mondays. Additionally, one train will have a stoppage on Tuesdays. Kaushik Mukherjee, Assistant Transportation Manager of South East Railway Headquarters, Garden Reach, issued an order letter confirming this arrangement. The news of Indian Railways’ decision has brought immense joy to the devotees.

The following trains will have a daily stoppage at Mahadevsal:

Train No. 08163 and 08164 Chakradharpur Rourkela MEMU train

Train No. 18113 and 18114 Tata Bilaspur Express

Train No. 18109 and 18110 Tata Itwari Express

Trains with Stoppage on Sundays and Mondays:

The following trains will have a stoppage only on Sundays and Mondays:

Train No. 13288 and 13287 Danapur Durg South Bihar Express

Train No. 18477 and 18478 Puri Yoganagari Rishikesh Utkal Express

Train No. 18005 and 18006 Jagdalpur Howrah Sambaleshwari Express

Trains with Stoppage on Sundays Only:

The following trains will have their scheduled stoppage on Sundays:

Train No. 12872 Titlagarh Howrah Ispat Superfast Express

Train No. 22861 Howrah Kantabaji Ispat Express

Train No. 18189 Tata Ernakulam Express

Trains with Stoppage on Mondays Only:

The following train will have its stoppage only on Mondays:

Train No. 12871 Howrah Titlagarh Ispat Superfast Express

Train No. 22862 Kantabaji Howrah Ispat Express

Train with Stoppage on Tuesdays:

The following train will have its stoppage only on Tuesdays:

Train No. 18190 Ernakulam Tata Express

This decision by Indian Railways has brought great relief and convenience to devotees visiting Mahadevsal Dham during the Shravani Mela. The provision of temporary stoppages ensures smoother transportation for devotees, allowing them to participate in the religious festivities with ease.