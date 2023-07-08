Indian Railways Offering 25% Discount on AC Chair, Executive Cars | Here's Why

The railway ministry is offering up to 25 per cent discount on air-conditioned chair car and executive class across trains, including Vande Bharat, Anubhuti and Vistadome coaches, after a number of these reported low occupancy rates.

According to a ministry official, the step was taken as a number of chair cars and executive class trains were running under capacity. “A number of these coaches were not able to get sufficient passengers. This resulted in losses. We decided to implement this scheme to improve the occupancy of these trains. This new order is applicable for a year. It will be reviewed after that,” the official told News18.

The ministry official further said starting Saturday, the zones had been empowered to allow the discount. “Zones will have to identify trains (with chair and executive classes), which are running on low occupancy. The trains in which the occupancy rate for chair and executive class is lower than 50 percent for any stretch during the last one month will be eligible for the discount,” the official said.

The official also said fares of competitive modes of transport will be the criteria while deciding the quantum of discount.

The railways said the discount could be given for the first leg and/or the last leg of the journey and could even be for intermediate sections, wherever the occupancy is lower than 50 percent. Also, while the discount will be implemented with immediate effect, no refund will be admissible for tickets that are already booked.

The ministry said in trains where flexi fare scheme was applicable in a particular class, and occupancy was poor, the scheme will initially be withdrawn as a measure to increase occupancy. But if it does not result in improved occupancy, only then a discount scheme might be made applicable in those trains/classes.

Fare of at least three Vande Bharats can be reduced

At least three Vande Bharat trains, including the one recently inaugurated between Bhopal and Indore, have occupancy lower than 50 percent, another official said.

“Bhopal-Jabalpur and Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat trains have occupancy rates around 30 percent on both sides. While these are new trains, the occupancy can go up. This scheme will benefit those trains as well where chair car classes are facing a challenge owing to better alternative or cheaper trains,” the official said.

The element of discount shall be up to maximum 25 percent on the basic fare. Other charges like reservation charge, super fast surcharge, and GST, as applicable, will be levied separately. The discount may be provided in any or all the classes on the basis of occupancy.

Zones will decide duration of discount

The ministry also said the principal chief commercial managers (PCCM) of respective zones will decide the duration of the discount. “Such discount will be initially implemented for a period as decided by PCCMs of the zones corresponding to the originating station of the train, subject to a maximum of six months for the journey dates from when it is implemented,” the ministry said.

The ministry also said discounted fare may be given for the entire duration or part duration or month-wise or seasonal or for weekdays/weekends based on demand patterns.

A further review will be made regularly and, based on occupancy, the discount may be modified or extended or withdrawn. “If modification of discount or withdrawal of the scheme is decided, it may also be implemented with immediate effect. However, no difference of fare shall be charged or collected from already booked passengers,” the ministry said.