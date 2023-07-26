Indian Railways to Send 52 Station Masters for Special Training to Foreign Countries for International Exposure

The Indian Railways is all set to send 52 station masters chosen from across its extensive network on an international work trip. This specialised training will help them gain exposure to the latest practices and measures in foreign countries.

The Indian Railways Institute of Transport Management (IRITM) at Lucknow has been entrusted with this task of facilitating the advanced training module abroad. The stations chosen have either recently been upgraded or are being upgraded to offer world-class facilities and services.

The training programme will last for two weeks and will include a comprehensive training module. Station masters below the age of 55 will be eligible, and applicants should not be due for any rotational transfer, possess a clean disciplinary and vigilance record and have a significant tenure. Each station will nominate two members, with one as its primary choice.

“A directive focusing on the capability enhancement of station masters has been issued after extensive deliberation among board members. We have already upgraded many of our stations and are currently in the process of upgrading more. The foreign exposure will provide our station masters with valuable experience on how things work in other countries. Moreover, this firsthand experience will enable them to execute tasks with a diverse range of insights and practices in mind,” said a senior railway officer.

The list of stations includes 11 from the Northern Railway, nine from Southern Railway, three from the South Western Railway among others from different zones. Some of the stations on the list are Delhi Cantonment, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Faridabad, Kota, Somnath, Ayodhya, Jaipur, Jodhpur and others.

“The order to furnish the list is to be completed by August 10. The final decision on the country and the specific programme is pending approval,” the officer added.​

According to railway officials, the Railway Board took the decision with the aim of improving services, performance and efficiency. The order has been dispatched to the principal chief operations manager (PCOM) of different railway zones.