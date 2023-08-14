The Khalistan issue is being blown out of proportion, feel Indian Sikhs, who are unhappy that the community is losing respect due to the separatists’ radical approach, according to intelligence sources.

Sikh groups feel they are known for their hospitality and charity, but that is marred by Khalistanis’ violence, say sources.

The Sikh community is in minority in different parts of the world such as the United Kingdom (UK), United States (US), Germany, France and Canada and has integrated in those societies. However, the community feels that as they don’t have a leader, the leadership is taken over by people involved in abuse and harassment, say intelligence sources. The alleged leaders only speak of separation and have no association with the Guru Granth Sahib in any way. They are never seen reciting a single word from the Holy book, the community feels, according to sources.

Sikhs in the other part of the globe are harassed or threatened by aggressive Sikh activists, they say.

These Sikh activists abuse, bully and harass people with impunity, going as low as to resort to name calling such as “traitors, impure, nastic (infidel) and patits (heretics)”, sources say.

The rise of the extremist fringe pro-Khalistan ideology is creating a negative impact on Sikhs in other countries and tarnishing their image too.

Moderates feel they are not seen respectfully by host countries they are staying in. Gradually, this continued fight against India and disrespecting leaders and flags will lead to hostility, which they are not keen on, they say.