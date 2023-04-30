CHANGE LANGUAGE
India’s First Model Resettlement Colony for People Affected by Climate Change to Come Up in Odisha

Reported By: Ajesh Mallick

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: April 30, 2023, 20:27 IST

Odisha (Orissa), India

Odisha government’s 5T secretary VK Pandian visited Satabhaya village in Kendrapada district and met the displaced people. (Image: News18)

The Odisha government has sanctioned Rs 22.5 crore for the first phase of the construction of the colony for displaced residents of Kendrapada district’s Satabhaya village, which is now submerged in the sea

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik sanctioned Rs 22.5 crore for the first phase of the construction of a model colony to rehabilitate displaced residents of Satabhaya village in Kendrapara district. This will be India’s first resettlement colony for those affected by climate change.

Since the Satabhaya area is now submerged in the sea, those displaced are being resettled in Bagapatia as part of the state government’s ‘Adarsh Colony’ initiative. The amount was sanctioned after 5T secretary VK Pandian visited Satabhaya and met the displaced people.

Pandian visited Kendrapada district for two days on April 27 and 28. He met displaced people and discussed their problems, while also taking their opinion about the government’s plans for developing the area. Acting on the secretary’s feedback, the state government has decided to develop dams and fences, housing for beneficiaries, and livelihood programmes in the area. The people of Satabhaya will also get agricultural land from the government, based on their needs.

Patnaik has directed the state tourism department to improve the infrastructure and beautify the well-known Panchubarahi temple to develop it as a major tourist destination by executing a light and sound show. The chief minister has also ordered that all pending works should be completed as per deadline.

