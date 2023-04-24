Kerala Yuvam Conclave: PM Modi Commends Youth-Govt Partnership for Driving India's Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Kerala from Monday, said India’s Yuva Shakti is the driving force of our country’s development journey.

Addressing the Yuvam 2023 conclave at the Sacred Heart College Grounds in Kochi, the Prime Minister said: “A few weeks ago, I had the opportunity to meet VP Appukutta Poduval, a 99-year-old youth from Kerala. The BJP government recognized his contributions by awarding him the Padma award, which added to our glory. Similarly, we can learn from the talents of Kerala, be it Kalaripayattu guru SRD Prasad, historian I Issac, or farmer Cheruvayal Raman who promoted traditional farming."

PM Modi said India believes in the concept of self-reliance and has launched initiatives like Stand Up India and Start-up India to encourage entrepreneurship and innovation.

He also said India’s rapid growth has led to it being recognised as the fastest-growing economy in the world.

The Prime Minister said, “The youth of Kerala are ready to take on responsibility. A mission becomes vibrant when powered by the energy of young people, and when it comes to Kerala, a place as grand and beautiful as this, the energy only multiplies."

The youth of Kerala understand the importance of modern infrastructure in the development of any state, he said. “With improved infrastructure, Kerala can create new employment opportunities, attract new industries, and boost tourism," he added.

He said the BJP and the youth of the country share a common vision and wavelength today. “The government brings in reforms, and the youth delivers results. It’s a powerful partnership between the government and the youth. The BJP has ushered in an era of youth-led development," he said.

Ahead of flagging off the Vande Bharat Express train, PM Modi highlighted the role of modern infrastructure in a state’s development. Pointing to the rapid progress of Kochi Metro with the central government’s assistance, he announced that the first Vande Bharat Express train in Kerala will be flagged off tomorrow.

PM Modi criticised the previous governments, stating that they were involved in scams across every sector. “In contrast, the BJP government is focused on creating opportunities in every sector. The Aatmanirbhar campaign has opened up new opportunities for the youth," he said.

PM Modi cited the recent decision of the union government to hold exams for the constable post in the Central Armed Police Forces in 13 more languages, including Malayalam, as an example of India’s progress towards inclusivity. He emphasised that the country is no longer perceived as unchanging, as it can now potentially impact the entire world. He also highlighted the importance of Digital India in the current Atmanirbhar India campaign.

The Prime Minister was scheduled to address and engage with young people as part of the ‘Yuvam 2023’ initiative in Kochi. Yuvam 2023 is being projected as a game-changer in Kerala politics by the saffron party.

PM Modi Recieves Warm Welcome in Roadshow

Ahead of his address, PM Modi received a warm welcome in Kochi. He commenced a two-kilometre-long roadshow on foot, wearing traditional Kerala clothing, and waving to people on either side of the road. Tight security was in place with thousands of police personnel deployed. People of all ages lined up on both sides of the road, hours in advance, to welcome him. Over 2,000 police personnel were deployed for his visit.

After the BJP’s strong showing in the recent elections in three northeastern states, including Nagaland and Meghalaya with a significant Christian population, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that the party-led coalition would also come to power in Kerala in the future.

The Prime Minister has earlier criticised the Left and Congress parties for their “politics of deceit," highlighting their contradictory behaviour of being friends in Tripura and rivals in Kerala. Modi also stated that as the lies of their political rivals continue to be exposed, the BJP’s popularity and influence will continue to grow.

The CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-led UDF are the two main fronts in the southern state.

(With inputs from PTI)

