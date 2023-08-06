Passengers Made To Sit Without AC On Jaipur-Bound IndiGo Flight, Cong MLA Shares Video | WATCH

Passengers on an IndiGo flight had a tough time for more than 90 minutes of the journey time as the air conditioners in the plane were non-functional and they were forced to sit in sweltering conditions. The incident took place on IndiGo flight 6E7261 going from Chandigarh to Jaipur.

Several passengers onboard the flight shared visuals on social media claiming that the AC was not functioning. In the videos that have gone viral, a perspiring flight attendant was also seen passing wet wipes frequently to the passengers to help them wipe their sweat.

Punjab Congress chief and MLA Amarinder Singh Raja Warring was also on the same flight and called it “the most horrifying experience." The Congress leader also claimed that the passengers were made to wait for 10-15 minutes in the scorching sun before boarding the aircraft.

Had one of the most horrifying experiences while traveling from Chandigarh to Jaipur today in Aircraft 6E7261 by @IndiGo6E. We were made to wait for about 10-15 minutes in the queue in the scorching sun and when we entered the Plane, to our shock, the ACs weren't working and the… pic.twitter.com/ElNI5F9uyt— Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) August 5, 2023

“We were made to wait for about 10-15 minutes in the queue in the scorching sun and when we entered the Plane, to our shock, the ACs weren’t working and the flight took off without the ACs on! Right from the take-off to landing, the ACs were off and all the passengers were made to ‘Suffer’ throughout the journey," he tweeted.

“No one addressed the serious concern during the flight. In fact, the air hostess ‘generously’ distributed tissue papers to the passengers to wipe off their sweat. Most of the passengers including women and children were restless and agitated, which can be seen clearly in the video. Helpless passengers were fanning themselves with papers to keep cool. It was clearly a major technical issue but the authorities concerned just wanted to mince money which is why the health and comfort of the passengers were put at stake," he added.

Meanwhile, IndiGo has apologised to the passengers adding that the inconvenience was caused due to some technical snag.

“We deeply apologise for the inconvenience our customers experienced during your recent travel with us. We take our customers’ comfort and satisfaction seriously and regret the inconvenience on IndiGo flight 6E7261 from Chandigarh to Jaipur," the airline said in a statement.