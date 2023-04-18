CHANGE LANGUAGE
IndiGo Plane Suffers Tail Strike During Landing In Nagpur; No Injuries, Aircraft Grounded
IndiGo Plane Suffers Tail Strike During Landing In Nagpur; No Injuries, Aircraft Grounded

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 09:43 IST

Nagpur, India

A tail strike occurs when the tail or empennage of an aircraft hits the ground or any other stationary object during take-off or landing

An IndiGo airline flight from Mumbai suffered a tail strike while landing in Nagpur recently. The incident took place on April 14 as flight 6E 203 was landing at Nagpur Airport, the airline said in a statement.

As per the airline, no injuries were reported in the incident, and the aircraft has been grounded at Nagpur for assessment and necessary repairs.

“Flight 6E 203 from Mumbai had a tail strike while landing at Nagpur on 14th April. The aircraft was declared grounded at Nagpur airport for assessment and repairs. The incident is being investigated," IndiGo said in a statement.

A tail strike occurs when the tail or empennage of an aircraft hits the ground or any other stationary object during take-off or landing.

