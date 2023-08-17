IndiGo Pilot Collapses and Dies at Nagpur Boarding Gate Moments Before Pune Flight

An IndiGo pilot collapsed and died at the Nagpur boarding gate on Thursday morning, just before he was about to operate a flight to Pune. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated that the pilot had operated two sectors yesterday: Trivandrum-Pune-Nagpur, in the early morning hours between 3 am and 7 am.

This is the second death of a pilot reported in two days in India. A Qatar Airways pilot suffered a heart attack onboard a flight on Wednesday. The pilot, who had previously served with SpiceJet, Alliance Air and Sahara, experienced a cardiac arrest and passed away while traveling in the passenger cabin of a Delhi-Doha flight. He was on board as an extra crew member at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, on August 14, a pilot passed away during a LATAM flight from Miami to Santiago, Chile. Ivan Andaur, 56, was declared deceased upon the aircraft’s arrival in Panama City.