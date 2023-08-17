CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » IndiGo Pilot Collapses and Dies at Nagpur Boarding Gate Moments Before Pune Flight
1-MIN READ

IndiGo Pilot Collapses and Dies at Nagpur Boarding Gate Moments Before Pune Flight

(File Photo: Reuters)

The demise of the IndiGo pilot marks the second reported pilot death within two days in India. On Wednesday, a Qatar Airways pilot suffered a heart attack while onboard a flight

An IndiGo pilot collapsed and died at the Nagpur boarding gate on Thursday morning, just before he was about to operate a flight to Pune. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated that the pilot had operated two sectors yesterday: Trivandrum-Pune-Nagpur, in the early morning hours between 3 am and 7 am.

This is the second death of a pilot reported in two days in India. A Qatar Airways pilot suffered a heart attack onboard a flight on Wednesday. The pilot, who had previously served with SpiceJet, Alliance Air and Sahara, experienced a cardiac arrest and passed away while traveling in the passenger cabin of a Delhi-Doha flight. He was on board as an extra crew member at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, on August 14, a pilot passed away during a LATAM flight from Miami to Santiago, Chile. Ivan Andaur, 56, was declared deceased upon the aircraft’s arrival in Panama City.

