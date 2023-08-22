CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » IndiGo Plane from Varanasi Makes Emergency Landing at Delhi Airport
1-MIN READ

IndiGo Plane from Varanasi Makes Emergency Landing at Delhi Airport

Delhi, India

A source said there were more than 160 passengers onboard flight 6E-2232 that was en route to Delhi. (File Photo: Reuters)

There was a hydraulic issue with the aircraft and a full emergency was declared at the airport

An IndiGo plane from Varanasi made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport on Tuesday evening due to a hydraulic issue, according to a source. The source said there were more than 160 passengers onboard flight 6E-2232 that was en route to Delhi.

There was a hydraulic issue with the aircraft and a full emergency was declared at the airport, the source in the know of the matter said. There was no immediate statement from IndiGo on the incident.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
