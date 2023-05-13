CHANGE LANGUAGE
Infiltration Bid Foiled In Jammu And Kashmir's Uri Sector
Infiltration Bid Foiled In Jammu And Kashmir’s Uri Sector

Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

May 13, 2023, 09:06 IST

Srinagar, India

Terrorists attempted to infiltrate the Baramulla district's Uri area in the early hours, but their attempt was thwarted by the alert troops (Representative Image)

Terrorists attempted to infiltrate the Baramulla district's Uri area in the early hours, but their attempt was thwarted by the alert troops (Representative Image)

The Pakistani side reportedly flew a quadcopter over the incident site after a brief exchange of fire between the two sides, according to the officials.

Security forces on Saturday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector, officials here said.

They said there was an infiltration bid by terrorists in the early hours in the Uri sector of Baramulla district but it was foiled by the alert troops.

The Army has launched searches for possible recoveries from the area, which is densely vegetated, they added.

After a brief exchange of fire between the two sides, a quadcopter was flown by the Pakistani side over the scene of the incident, the officials said.

    The quadcopter was withdrawn by the Pakistanis after it was fired at by the soldiers of the Indian Army, they said.

    The use of the quadcopter brings to the fore the complicity between the terrorists and the Pakistan Army in providing assistance during infiltration bids, the officials added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    May 13, 2023, 09:06 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 09:06 IST