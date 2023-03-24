CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Infiltration Bid Foiled on LoC in Kashmir: Terrorist Killed, Operation On
1-MIN READ

Infiltration Bid Foiled on LoC in Kashmir: Terrorist Killed, Operation On

Reported By: Ieshan Wani

Edited By: Jessica Jani

News18.com

Last Updated: March 24, 2023, 14:54 IST

Srinagar, India

The operation in the area was still underway when the latest reports came in. (Rep image: IANS)

The operation in the area was still underway when the latest reports came in. (Rep image: IANS)

After detecting suspicious movement of terrorists near the LoC, a team from the Indian army swiftly swung into action and launched an operation

The Indian army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jabdi area of Tangdhar in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district early Friday morning.

After detecting suspicious movement of terrorists near the LoC, a team from the Indian army swiftly swung into action and launched an operation. Sources in the army, while confirming the killing of a terrorist, said that the body hasn’t been recovered yet as the operation was on.

“The operation is still going on and the body hasn’t been spotted yet but once the operation concludes, the search for the body will be done," an Indian army source told News18.

The operation in the area was still underway when the latest reports came in.

With the change in the weather and melting of ice on the fence, militant groups try to push more terrorists into the Indian territory.

News18 had earlier reported how local terrorist recruitment and numbers were at an all-time low in Kashmir valley which is a setback for terror groups operating from Pakistan.

About the Author
Ieshan Wani
Ieshan Wani, senior correspondent, CNN-News18, has over eight years of experience in reporting, producing and editing news for broadcast, digital and ...
Tags:
  1. Kashmir
  2. Line of Control (LoC)
  3. terrorist killed
first published:March 24, 2023, 14:54 IST
last updated:March 24, 2023, 14:54 IST