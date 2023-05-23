Inmate Kills Self in Delhi's Tihar Jail Hours After Conviction in Robbery Case

A 26-year-old inmate at Tihar Jail allegedly committed suicide hours after he was convicted in a seven-year-old robbery case, jail officials said on Tuesday.

Javed hanged himself in the common toilet area of the enclosure for inmates of central jail number 9 at around 5 pm on Monday, a senior jail official said.

Earlier in the day, Javed, who was out on bail, was produced before Saket Court in connection with a robbery case. He was convicted in the case due to which he got upset, police said.

A resident of Sanjay Camp, Dakshinpuri, he was later brought to central jail number 8/9 after his court arrest, they said.

When formalities were being done at the jail, he went to the washroom. Later, the jail staff found him hanging from a water tap with the help of his shirt, they said.

He was declared dead by the jail doctors, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

A case under sections 392 (punishment for robbery), 397 (robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code and section 27 of the Arms Act was filed against Javed at the Malviya Nagar Police Station in 2016, the DCP said.

Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Mayank Goyal was informed for conducting proceedings under Section 176 CrPC, which empowers the magistrate to hold an inquiry into the cause of death in police custody.

top videos

The spot has been inspected by the crime team and Javed’s body has been shifted to DDU hospital mortuary, police said.

Police said CCTV footage near the toilet is being checked. The post-mortem will be conducted as per direction of metropolitan magistrate, they added.