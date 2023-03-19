Inmates as Soldiers to Weapon Storage: Amritpal’s Plans for Punjab’s Drug De-addiction Centres | Exclusive

Amid a manhunt for “fugitive” radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh, who escaped from the police on Saturday, CNN-News18 has accessed the government dossier on the Waris Punjab De (WPD) chief, which has called him a “drug lord”.

According to the dossier:

Singh travels in a Mercedes given by drug mafia Ravel Singh. He was building a private militia of defiants in drug de-addiction centres to be used to create law and order problem. He was stockpiling illegally sourced weapons from Pakistan in these drug de-addiction centres. Singh has known linkages in the Inter-State Intelligence (ISI) in Pakistan, which helps him in running the illegal drug business. WPD associates try to inculcate a radical violent way of thinking in the inmates of the drug de-addiction centres. If the inmates do not agree, they are beaten up until they start toeing the line. WPD uses inmates of drug de-addiction centres to stage violent protests. Singh is involved in nexus of drugs by procuring low-quality cheap antidotes of drugs, thereby prolonging dependence. After Singh’s arrival in Punjab, there has been an increase in the number of drones carrying drugs from across the border.

IS HE INVOLVED IN BRINGING DRUGS FROM PAKISTAN TO INDIA?

Singh has known linkages with Jaswant Singh Rode in Dubai. His brother Lakhbir Singh Rode is doing drug business from Pakistan to India.

Singh’s London-based associate Avtar Singh Khanda has linkages with Paramjeet Singh Pamma, who is sending drugs to India.

Singh has linkages with cross-border drug dealers based in Pakistan namely Billa, Bilal, Rana etc.

QUESTIONS, CONCLUSIONS

Why did he not hesitate to take the Mercedes from drug dealer Ravel Singh and roams around in it?

No doctor is engaged in the drug de-addiction centres by the WPD, which shows how they are playing with the lives of ordinary citizens.

