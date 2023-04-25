'Insaaf Ke Sipahi' Are with You: Sibal to Protesting Wrestlers

Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Tuesday voiced support for protesting wrestlers, saying that ‘Insaaf ke Sipahi’ of his newly-launched platform to fight injustice is with them.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Delhi government and others on a plea by seven women wrestlers alleging non-registration of an FIR on their sexual harassment allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, saying these are “serious allegations" requiring its consideration.

The top court was initially of the view that the plea of the women wrestlers may be listed for hearing on Friday. However, after hearing some arguments from senior advocate Sibal, who mentioned the matter, it decided to take up the case straightaway.

Earlier, in a tweet, Sibal said, “Charges of sexual harassment against BJP (MP) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Protesters: Unable to move the conscience of those in power. Have decided to: Move the Supreme Court. Insaaf ke Sipahi are with you." Sibal had in March launched the ‘Insaaf’ platform to help people fight injustice.

Several national award-winning wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar here demanding the government make public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment allegations against Singh.

The top wrestlers, who have won medals for the nation in various international events, had said they have nothing to do with the WFI polls and would continue to press for a proper investigation into their allegations that Singh sexually harassed women athletes.

