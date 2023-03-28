Kannada actress Aditi Prabhudeva has mesmerised many with her performances in films like Brahmachari, Ranganayaki, Triple Riding, and Old Monk. Her on-screen charisma is widely loved by the masses. The actress recently got hitched to businessman Yashas Patla in November last year. The pair often shells out major couple goals, painting the town red with their mushy pictures. Apart from films, Aditi also seems to be a traveller by heart, dropping snippets of her exotic getaways. Not long ago, Aditi and Yashas jetted off to the snowy abode of Manali. She shared a fun-filled vlog of her outing on Facebook, which will make you want to pack your bags asap.

“I enjoyed the Manali Snow with my Husband,” read the loosely-translated version of her Facebook caption. The visual clip captured Aditi walking along the streets of Manali, holding a selfie stick in her hand to make the vlog.

Dressed in a simple black puffer jacket, with an orange tee underneath, Aditi teamed up her travel-ready look with a pair of blue denim jeans and a furry cap. Her husband also donned an all-black attire, that he clubbed with a yellow shirt and multi-coloured scarf.

Aditi interacted with the local Manali folks as she took a stroll with Yashas. On the way, the couple posed for pictures with little kids. They also participated in the costume photoshoot, wearing traditional Manali outfits. Aditi struck various poses, clicking pictures with a lamb, while Yashas also stroked the animal. “If you don’t come to Manali and take a photo wearing the dress there, then what’s the point?” she was heard saying in the video.

Soon the video stopped abruptly and in the next scene, Aditi and Yashas were seen travelling on the snow-covered road, encircled by mountains at Solang Valley. The duo engaged in various adventure activities including zip lining and zorbing in the snowy terrains. Presumably feeling dizzy as the zorbing ball rolled in the snowy landscape, Aditi and her husband started giggling in delight as they crawled out from there.

On the work front, Aditi will next be seen in director Karvva Navaneeth’s upcoming horror comedy Choo Mantar. She is cast opposite Kannada actor Sharan. Choo Mantar’s release date is yet to be revealed.

