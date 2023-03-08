CHANGE LANGUAGE
International Women's Day: Govt Will Keep Working to Further Women's Empowerment, Says PM
International Women's Day: Govt Will Keep Working to Further Women's Empowerment, Says PM

March 08, 2023

New Delhi, India

Modi also shared on Twitter a compilation of women achievers whose life journeys were chronicled in 'Mann Ki Baat'. (File Photo: PTI)

"On International Women's Day, a tribute to the achievements of our Nari Shakti. We greatly cherish the role of women in India's progress," Modi said in a tweet.

On International Women’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the role of women in India’s progress and said his government will keep working to further women’s empowerment.

“Our government will keep working to further women empowerment," he said using the hashtag ‘Nari Shakti for New India’.

The prime minister also shared on Twitter a compilation of women achievers whose life journeys were chronicled in ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

March 08, 2023
