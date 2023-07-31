Intimate Video Goes Viral, Two Second-Year Students Commit Suicide in K'taka's Davanagere

Two second-year college students, a girl and a boy, allegedly committed suicide in Karnataka’s Davanagere after a video of their intimate moment went viral on social media.

According to a Times of India report, it was only after the boy received the news of the girl’s death that he also decided to take the extreme step and end his life.

Couple of months back, when the duo were together on their first-grade government college’s terrace, an unidentified person or persons shot their intimate video without their knowledge.

The entire video clip of 3.21 minutes went viral on social media on Friday. Both the girl and the boy’s families filed separate complaints and an inquiry to find the person(s) reasonable for the act is underway, the superintendent of police (SP), Davanagere, K Arun noted, reports.

The police officer reportedly refused to share any more details about the case and the students’ identities. On the other hand, some parents expressed concern over the two students’ deaths, adding that, they were tense about their own children’s well-being.

This shocking incident comes amidst the pouring outrage over the Udupi washroom incident, where three second-year girl students of a nursing college set up a phone in the washroom to record another girl of the same institution. An FIR was registered against the three girls and they were suspended by the authorities.

Two separate suo moto cases were also registered in connection to the video made in the washroom of Netra Jyothi Institute of Allied Health Sciences.

The incident also sparked a debate over differentiating fun from prank, which came after the police and college authorities initially claimed that the alleged video was a ‘prank’ made for ‘fun’.

If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)