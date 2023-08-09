CHANGE LANGUAGE
Intruder Nabbed Near LoC in J-K's Poonch is Afghan National: Officials
Intruder Nabbed Near LoC in J-K's Poonch is Afghan National: Officials

PTI

August 09, 2023

Jammu, India

The officials said the Army handed over Wahid to the police as per the legal formality after completing his questioning. (Representational Image)

Abdul Wahid, in his early 20s, was earlier believed to be a resident of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) who had inadvertently sneaked into this side before being caught by the Army in the Dabi-Basuni village

An intruder, who was arrested two days ago near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir by the Army, is an Afghan national with a disability in his left leg, officials said on Wednesday.

Abdul Wahid, in his early 20s, was earlier believed to be a resident of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) who had inadvertently sneaked into this side before being caught by the Army in the Dabi-Basuni village ahead of the border fence in Balakote sector on Monday.

“Wahid was handed over to police late Tuesday night and he is an Afghan national. His questioning is going on to ascertain the motive behind his intruding into this side," a police official said.

However, nothing incriminating was recovered from his possession, the official said, adding this was for the first time that any Afghan national was arrested along the LoC in the Mendhar sub-division of Poonch.

The officials said the Army handed over Wahid to the police as per the legal formality after completing his questioning.

A video showed two Army personnel helping the crippled man to alight from the vehicle and walk into the police station.

The officials said some Pakistani currency notes were recovered from him.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
