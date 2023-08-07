Invite Women Sarpanches & Student Toppers for I-Day 'At Home', Avoid Random Movie Songs: MHA to States

The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the Chief Secretaries of all state governments and administrators of Union Territories to invite women sarpanches, student toppers, and “exceptional” educators for the ‘At Home’ functions of Governors and Lieutenant Governors during Independence Day celebrations.

The ministry has also emphasised that invitation cards should be created in a way that invitees save it for life as souvenirs.

Giving details of the I-Day celebrations, the ministry added that patriotic songs must be played instead of random movie numbers. To encourage school bands, winners of an organised competition will get a chance to play during ‘At Home’ functions.

“It [band] should play patriotic songs and not simply songs from movies. A system of competition among school bands should be instituted whereby the winners get to perform at the Governor House during ‘At Home’ reception,” MHA said in a letter.

“The invitation card for Governor/LG ‘At Home’ should be created in a way that these are treasured for life as souvenir by the invitees, marking it as a special occasion once in life,” it added.

To increase bonding, the home ministry has also said states or UTs should invite participation from five other states/UTs for their Independence Day ceremony.

“The state/UT should invite participation from five other States/UTs for their Independence Day ceremony. These guest states may send their contingent for food/cultural events etc. to promote engagement among people of different states and UTs so as to enhance mutual understanding and bonding between people of these states/UTs,” MHA said.

Every year, the home ministry sends a letter regarding Independence Day celebrations with different formats.

Briefing about this year’s programme, MHA detailed it as follows: “The ceremony at Red Fort consisting of the presentation of a Guard of Honour by the Armed Forces and the Delhi Police to the Prime Minister (Pradhan Mantri), unfurling of the National Flag accompanied by playing of the National Anthem and firing of 21-gun salute, showering of flower petals by the helicopters of Indian Air Force, speech by the Prime Minister, singing of the National Anthem immediately after PM’s speech, and release of tri-coloured balloons at the end.”

The Swachh Bharat campaign will also be organised at prominent locations. “Identify most prominent location of each district in the state/UT and carry out a fortnight/month-long campaign to keep it ‘Swachh’ through voluntary civil action. School students, NSS, NCC, youth organisations and social groups may be associated with this effort,” the ministry added.​