IPL 2023: Meet The Man Behind The Cool Hairdo Of Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League (IPL), India’s biggest cricket extravaganza, is already underway with sports enthusiasts across the nation brimming with sky-high excitement. On March 31, reigning champions Gujarat Titans, pulled off a blistering start to their campaign, getting the better of MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. The inaugural game was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. From frenzied crowds to cricketers stepping onto the field with classic hairdo, the cricket carnival is all things fun.

If you are both a keen observer and an ardent sports fan, you must have noticed the players of Gujarat Titans sporting cool haircuts for their season opener. The credit goes to none other than a Rajkot boy named Hirenni Kechi. Hirenni with his expertise has given a fresh new look to the Gujarat Titan’s players.

Hirreni belongs to Gujarat’s Gondal city. After pursuing his profession as a hairstylist, he set up a parlour in Rajkot. Many of the Gujarat Titans cricketers have also shared pictures with Hirreni on social media, lauding the young man’s excellent grooming skills.

Some of the well-known cricketers including Manav Suthar, Mohammad Shami, Abhinav Manohar, Mohit Sharma, Yash Dayal and Urvil Patel all got their hair makeovers done by Hirreni.

On a day when other batters failed to negotiate the lethal bowling attack of Gujarat Titans, Ruturaj Gaikwad carried the responsibility with the bat for CSK. Riding on his gritty 90-run knock, the Yellow army managed to post a worth-fighting total of 178 runs on the board. Skipper MS Dhoni, coming to bat at no 8, played a blazing 14-run cameo off 7 deliveries.

In reply, Subhman Gill gave the Titans a great start. The star Indian opener registered 63 runs in 36 balls. While the hosts were mostly in the driver’s seat, CSK briefly took control of the game following the wickets of Gill and Hardik Pandya. Rashid Khan, who earlier took two crucial wickets, came out to be the saviour.

The Afghan all-rounder smashed a quickfire 10, which was decorated with one boundary and one maximum. In the end, Rahul Tewatia made the job done for Gujarat in the final over, punishing uncapped Tushar Deshpande with back-to-back boundaries.

