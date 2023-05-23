'IPL Tickets Can't Be Counted As Travel Passes': Chennai Metro Ahead of Matches at Chepauk Stadium

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Monday announced that Indian Premier League (IPL) match tickets cannot be used as metro tickets on May 23 and 24, ahead of the upcoming match at the Chepauk Stadium.

In the past, IPL tickets could be shown and used as metro tickets as the CMRL had collaborated with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on this.

In a press release, CMRL clarified that the upcoming IPL playoffs are being entirely organised by the BCCI, with no collaboration with CMRL, and therefore match tickets cannot be utilized as travel tickets.

“In connection with the upcoming IPL Playoffs, to be held in Chennai,

M.A.Chidambaram Stadium on 23rd and 24th May 2023, passengers are advised to purchase regular travel tickets to travel," the CMRL said.

“For a hassle-free travel, passengers are requested to purchase their Metro

Train tickets through digital modes like WhatsApp Ticketing (91-8300086000), Static QR or through CMRL Mobile App, both way tickets at a time as ticket counters may not function after 11:00 pm," it added.

The CMRL informed that train services will be available till 1 AM on both May 23 and 24 to ensure the safe return of cricket fans on match days at Chennai.

Ticket counters will most likely be closed by 11 pm and all people attending the IPL are advised to plan their trips accordingly, it said.

Passengers returning from Government Estate Metro Station (Blue Line) to their destination on the Green Line (Central to St. Thomas Mount) are advised to interchange at Central Metro Station.

Interchanging stations from the Blue Line to the Green Line are available after match hours only at Central Metro Station.