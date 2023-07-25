CHANGE LANGUAGE
IRCTC Website Down: Online Ticketing Service Unavailable, Ticket Windows Opened at Some Delhi Stations
1-MIN READ

IRCTC Website Down: Online Ticketing Service Unavailable, Ticket Windows Opened at Some Delhi Stations

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 11:52 IST

New Delhi, India

Ticketing service is not available on IRCTC site and app at the moment, Railways said. (File representative image)

IRCTC Website Down: The IRCTC website has reportedly been down since last 10 hours

The ticketing service on IRCTC website is unavailable at the moment due to technical reasons, Railways said on Tuesday. The IRCTC website has reportedly been down since last 10 hours.

IRCTC official Twitter account said in a post, “Due to technical reasons, the ticketing service is not available on IRCTC site and App. Technical team of CRIS is resolving the issue."

Alternatively tickets can be booked through other B2C players like Amazon, Makemytrip etc, the IRCTC tweet read.

For the convenience of passengers, Railways said it is opening extra/additional PRS (Passenger Reservation System) ticket windows at various railway stations.

The Passenger Reservation System Windows Have been Opened At:

New Delhi PRS office - 2

Shahdara - 1

Okhla - 1

Nizamuddin station - 1

Sarojini Nagar - 1

Extra counters have been opened in addition to normal PRS counters, CPRO, Northern Railway, Deepak Kumar said, adding that more counters shall be opened on further reviewing the situation.

On opening the IRCTC website, a message reads - “DOWNTIME MESSAGE

DUE TO MAINTENANCE ACTIVITY E-TICKETING SERVICE IS NOT AVAILABLE. PLEASE TRY LATER."

“FOR CANCELLATION/FILE TDR, PLEASE CALL AT CUSTOMER CARE NO. 14646,0755-6610661 & 0755-4090600 OR MAIL AT etickets@irctc.co.in," the message further reads.

About the Author
Nayanika Sengupta
A Bong living out of Bengal, a home baker turned newsmaker, Nayanika covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a su...
first published:July 25, 2023, 11:27 IST
last updated:July 25, 2023, 11:52 IST