The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) was reportedly camping in Odisha to hunt for Guddu Muslim, the close aide of slain dreaded gangster Atiq Ahmed. An official said that a person was also interrogated in Bargarh for two days but no arrests were made.

“The UP STF team visited Bargarh for verification and questioned one person. We extended all cooperation as per rules. The team did not arrest any person in Bargard," said Northern Range IG Dipak Kumar.

He added that a five-member team arrived Bargarh on April 18, and after its search, the team departed on Thursday. The Odisha police DG, however, called a high-level meeting later that was also attended by ADG Law and Order and ADG Special Arm Service.

DGP Sunil Bansal spoke to Kumar over phone and sought a detailed report on UP STF’s visit. According to a report in OdishaTV.in, UP STF questioned one person at Bhatli in Bargarh district in connection with Guddu Muslim. The said person reportedly has links with the driver of gangster Guddu.

Last week, some media reports had claimed that Guddu Muslim alias ‘Bambaz’ (Bomber) Guddu has been arrested from Nashik in Maharashtra. However, the Maharashtra police later clarified that the ‘arrested’ person was a waiter in a hotel and not Guddu Muslim.

The reports came at a time when don Abu Salem was also on STF scanner for allegedly sheltering and providing money to Atiq’s son Asad Ahmed and aide Ghulam when they went into hiding after killing Umesh Pal on February 24.

Guddu Muslim is an accused in Umesh Pal murder case. While two other accused, Asad Ahmed and Mohammad Ghulam, were killed in police encounter in Jhansi, ‘Bambaz’ Muslim is on the run and has been changing location since.

He is Uttar Pradesh police’s ‘most wanted’ criminal and carries a reward of Rs 5 lakh. The police is on a massive manhunt for Atiq’s closest aide.

