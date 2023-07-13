Is UCC Really Needed in Northeast to Remove Gender Gap? How the Law Will Actually Affect Tribal People

With the debate on implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) raging on, north-eastern states have been protesting the law, raising concerns about varied customary laws of different tribes in the region, which are feared to be hampered.

Northeast is considered to be one of the most culturally diverse regions in the world with more than 220 ethnic groups living in the region.

In Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya, where there is public opposition to the UCC, the proportion of the tribal population is as high as 94.4%, 86.5% and 86.1%, respectively, according to the 2011 census.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has recently made his stand clear on the UCC stating, “India is a diverse nation and diversity is our strength. The party’s view as of now is the Uniform Civil Code goes against the idea of India itself. We are a matrilineal society, and that is what our strength has been and that is what our culture has been. Now that cannot be changed for us.”

Not just in Meghalaya, the UCC has seen strong opposition in Mizoram and Nagaland as well.

The Mizoram Assembly on February 14 unanimously adopted an official resolution opposing any move to implement UCC in the country.

Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana moved the resolution which said “this House unanimously resolved to oppose any steps taken or proposed to be taken for enactment of UCC in India.”

Lalchamliana stated that if implemented, UCC would disintegrate the country as it was an attempt to terminate the religious or social practices, customary laws, cultures and traditions of the religious minorities, including of the Mizos.

The 12-member Naga delegation, led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, met Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday to talk to him about various concerns of the state, including the implementation of UCC.

Spokesperson of the Nagaland government and an advisor to the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), KG Kenye said, “We apprised the home minister of Article 371 (A), which is applicable to Nagaland and is based on the 16-point agreement signed between the Naga tribes and the Government of India in July 1960. According to this agreement, as well as Article 371 (A), the freedom we exercise in our religious and cultural practices can’t be impinged upon by any Central law passed by Parliament. Only if such a law is also passed by the state assembly as a resolution, can it become applicable to the state of Nagaland.”

What is the Main Opposition?

The customs and cultures of the indigenous tribes of northeast had been preserved since time immemorial. The Constitution of India gives protection of their culture, customs, traditions and language against the mainstream law. Meghalaya follows the matrilineal system, which is unique and different from other tribal and non-tribal patriarchal systems. Mizoram is also formalising their customary marriage and divorce law, which is semblance of Mizo culture, traditions and also an attempt to create equal rights to persons in marriage.

Marriage and divorce laws among the tribal people of northeast are based on customary laws, which have peculiar practices and rituals and are different for every tribe. Entire Northeast is home to over 160 Schedule Tribes (STs) belonging to different ethnic groups and over 400 distinct tribal and sub-tribal groups.

Is UCC Needed in NE to Bring Gender Equality?

The young boys and girls enjoy in Mizo society are free, treated equally. Equal participation in social, religious, educational and economic activities by boys and girls, however, does not necessarily translate into equal socio-economic rights when analysed in the personal law realms of marriage, divorce, maintenance, custody of child and the contentious property right issues and challenges.

Property Inheritance in Mizoram

The property in Mizoram is predominantly viewed from a patriarchal angle with implications in the socio-cultural system of the society. It was in 1928 when NE Parry, a British, documented Mizoram’s customary law.

But after Independence, Mizoram was granted a special provision by the Government of India under the Sixth Schedule for establishing district and regional councils for the conduct of proper administration in the state. This provision aimed to preserve traditional autonomy and local self-governance of the people wherein the village level bodies run following the customary law.

According to the Mizo customary law, the youngest son in the family is appointed to inherit the father’s land and property. The customary law says a daughter does not have any share in her father’s property except when there are no sons. In such a case, the daughter will inherit property and if there is more than one daughter, then the father will divide it equally between them.

The marriage price or bride price: It continues to remain the same as the customary law. According to the customary law, the bride price is fixed at not less than Rs 420. This includes ‘thutphah’ or Rs 20 as security money, which is afterward returned to the bridegroom’s family. It is considered a symbol to let the bridegroom’s family know that they are not sending their daughter to burden their family, but that the amount is to be utilised for her to invest and contribute to her marital home.

Although with Mizo customary law that came into force from 2014, women have been given some rights over marriage, divorce and property, it definitely has not brought women at per with men.

Divorce: There are different forms of divorce but a clear distinction is made between a woman who commits adultery during her marriage and after the death of her husband. If a woman commits adultery while her husband is alive, she is punished severely. However, the same law is not followed when it comes to men, they are not judged on the same basis. A woman has no legal recourse when the man commits adultery during the subsistence of his marriage. Divorce for a Mizo woman generally entails losing custody of her child/or children with no economic security for her future.

According to the Mizo Marriage, Divorce and Inheritance of Property Act, 2014, when a woman leaves her husband on the ground of ‘sumchhuah’, which happens when the woman no longer wants to live with her husband. It is the woman who leaves the husband’s house voluntarily. ‘Sumchhuah’ means releasing the money, that is, the bride price; she only has a right to take her personal property and has no right over the property acquired by the family.

However, if due to domestic violence or cruelty of her husband, or her husband is involved in adultery or her husband has become insane, or if she is deprived of her conjugal right except on grounds of health and she is compelled to leave her husband because of such reasons, then she cannot be deprived of her right over the acquired property.

When the husband divorces the wife on grounds of adultery, the wife is entitled to a share of the acquired property not exceeding 25% along with her personal property. But when the husband voluntarily leaves the wife on the ground of ‘kawngka sula mak’ (it means old wife goes out of the door as the new wife enters in), she is to be given a share of up to 50% of the acquired property.

If the divorce is on mutual consent both will share the acquired property as mutually agreed between them.

Women in Meghalaya and Customary Laws

The Khasi community of Meghalaya follows matrilineal system. Khasi women are treated with dignity and importance. They have had the custody of property for generations. In Khasis, even if a marriage is illegal, void or voidable, the legitimacy of the child is never questioned as the maternity is above social institutions. However, adultery remains valid ground of divorce. Even sons are the sons of their mother, while the mother belonged to her mother and so on.

Marriage in Khasis

Marriage among Khasis are monogamous but, according to their customary practice, a man may also keep a second wife by making an informal deal with another woman. In such a case, the first wife is treated as the real wife and the second one as “stolen”. Among Khasis, marriage within the community is a taboo.

According to their customs, if a person marries within the clan, he will lose to the right to inherit property, excluded from society and have no right of burial on death with other family member. However, there are instances of non-Khasi male marrying the Khasi daughters, acquiring her property. The marriage of a Khasi woman and a migrant male are not welcomed in the society, so much so, that the woman can lose all her property rights.

Marriage is solemnised in Church by the Pastor, whereas traditional Khasi marriage is performed at the bride’s place mediated by mediators or ksiangs from each side. For parties, who are married as per the Khasi Christian Marriage Act, registration of marriage is compulsory. But for parties who are married as per Khasi customary law, it is not compulsory that such marriages are registered. In most of the cases, they are unregistered.

Divorce: Divorces among the non-Christian Khasis are very easy and informal. They can simply take customary divorce by throwing cowries or copper in the air. After which, they are considered to be mutually separated with no personal obligation to each other.

However, the grounds for divorce among Christian Khasis are governed by the provisions of the Indian Divorce Act, 1869.

In Mizoram where men-women voter ratio is almost equal, the political representation of women is about 10% only. The same is seen in Nagaland and Meghalaya as well.

Thus, implementation of UCC, excluding the tribal laws, will be better to retain the tribal customary laws. However, the law might help remove the gender gap. Though the public representatives of Northeast have been speaking on UCC, women in the region are still silent on the issue.