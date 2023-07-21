ISIS Terror Plot Revealed: Jharkhand AMU Student Formed Group of 10 for ‘Major Attack’, NIA Sources tell News18

Faizan Ansari, the 19-year-old from Jharkhand arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday for his alleged links to the Islamic State (IS or ISIS), is highly radicalised and had formed a group of 10 individuals to carry out a major attack in India, according to sources in the agency.

Ansari was in touch with the ISIS operatives in Syria, Afghanistan and African countries. He has been under ISIS training for the past four years and was staying outside the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), where he was studying.

“Ansari wanted to identify targets in India, especially at important places, to show his allegiance to the ISIS. He had given his payment to the ISIS recently,” said sources, adding, “He has deep connection with various individuals in India and used to conduct meetings related to the ISIS.”

He was planning violent actions and was also contemplating doing ‘hijrat’ (shift) to a foreign-based ISIS conflict theatre. Documents related to making of explosives were also recovered from his possession and possibly he wanted to make IED, said sources.

‘RADICALISED NEO-CONVERTS’

After searches, the NIA has recovered electronic devices and jihadi material from him. He was actively involved in the process of radicalising neo-converts and attracting them to the terrorist fold to increase the cadre base.

Ansari was also in contact with foreign-based ISIS handlers, who were actively guiding him on recruitment of operatives for the ISIS, said sources.

The NIA conducted searches at his house in Lohardaga district of Jharkhand and rented room in Aligarh on July 16 and 17. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

AFTER BENGALURU

Recently, the NIA busted a terror module in Bengaluru and arrested five youngsters.

News18 had reported how Junaid, one of the five suspects of a possible Islamic State (IS or ISIS) module arrested from Bengaluru on Tuesday, was the mastermind behind a sinister plan for “major target killings and Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blasts”, according to top sources in security agencies.

The investigation and technical assessment has revealed that Junaid was working on the targets for an ISIS module in Baku, capital of Azerbaijan. “The agencies are checking if Junaid had roped in T Nazir, Mangalore blast accused presently lodged in Bengaluru Central Jail, who the suspects were in touch with,” sources said.

According to the initial plan accessed by agencies, they wanted to carry out “only major incidents”.