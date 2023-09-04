ISKCON Bengaluru To Host 3-day Celebrations For Krishna Janmashtami

Janmashtami is a holy festival celebrated with utmost pomp and fervour across the nation and around the world by ardent devotees of Lord Krishna. The festival also goes by the name of Gokulashtami, Shrikrishna Jayanti, Krishnashtami and Krishna Janmashtami. The auspicious day falls on the Ashtami tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad.

This year is believed to be the 5250th birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. In many states, to mark the auspicious and annual occasion, devotees worship the lord and later hold Dahi Handi, also known as Matki Fod competition, where a human pyramid is formed to break the clay pot hung in mid-air at a certain height. The earthen pot contains milk, curd, butter, fruits and water, to imitate young Lord Krishna’s mischievous ways of stealing butter.

As per Drik Panchang, this year, the festival will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 6, followed by dahi handi on Thursday, September 7. However, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Bengaluru will be observing the festival for three days.

ISKCON Bengaluru is gearing up to host a three-day program to commemorate Krishna Janmashtami from September 6 to September 8. The celebrations are set to take place in Rajajinagar at Hare Krishna Hill and Vasanthapura at Vaikuntha Hill. Special festivities will be held at the Karnataka Trade Promotion Organisation (KTPO) convention hall in Whitefield on September 7 and 8, 2023. The celebrations at KTPO have been named Anand Mahotsav.

Every year, nearly 1.5 lakh devotees attend the annual festivities of Janmashtami.

As per the temple management’s statement, nearly 1.5 lakh devotees participate in these annual celebrations. The three-day event will have participants and volunteers from more than 15 gated communities and 30 schools. The event will be hosting cultural performances through art, music and heritage fest.

As per reports, Bhajan Samrat and Padma Shri Awardee, Anup Jalota will be gracing the event with his warm presence for the musical event dedicated to Lord Krishna. The event will also host a Sattvic Food Festival, which is reportedly being curated by renowned chefs, Aditya Fatehpuria and Nimish Bhati.

Shri Chanchalapati Dasa, Senior Vice President of ISKCON Bengaluru said, “Our temples are spreading the spiritual vibe of Janmashtami. The occasion will provide a wonderful opportunity for people to take a break from their busy lives and indulge."