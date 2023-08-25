Israeli Leader Netanyahu Congratulates PM Modi on Chandrayaan-3's Successful Landing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received a congratulatory call from his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu following the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the Moon.

The PMO said Modi appreciated Netanyahu’s “warm and thoughtful" gesture and thanked him on behalf of the people of India.

He said the success of Chandrayaan-3 augurs well for the entire humanity, especially for the countries of the Global South. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch, the PMO said.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Pleased to receive a congratulatory call from my dear friend, Prime Minister of Israel @netanyahu, on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the Moon. On behalf of the people of India, I thank him for this warm and thoughtful gesture."

In a giant leap for its space programme, India’s Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole on Wednesday, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.