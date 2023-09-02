ISRO in No Mood to Take Rest After Moon & Sun Missions | Here's What it Plans to Launch Next

INSRO is in no mood to take rest after the successful launch of Moon mission Chandrayaan-3, and Sun mission Aditya L1. The Indian space agency is ready to launch a mission aimed at enhancing cutting-edge scientific understanding in Astronomy next.

ISRO will launch XPoSat (X-ray Polarimeter Satellite), India’s first dedicated polarimetry mission to study various dynamics of bright astronomical X-ray sources. The spacecraft will carry two scientific payloads in a low earth orbit.

XPoSat Mission

According to ISRO, the primary payload POLIX (Polarimeter Instrument in X-rays) will measure the polarimetry parameters (degree and angle of polarization) in a medium X-ray energy range of 8-30 keV photons of astronomical origin. On the other hand, the XSPECT (X-ray Spectroscopy and Timing) payload will give spectroscopic information in the energy range of 0.8-15 keV.

“XPoSat is ready for launch," an official of the National Space Agency was quoted as saying by PTI on Saturday.

“The polarimetry measurements add two more dimensions to our understanding, the degree of polarisation and the angle of polarization and thus is an excellent diagnostic tool to understand the emission processes from astronomical sources," ISRO said.

The polarimetric observations and measurements taken by XPoSAT are expected to break the degeneracy of various theoretical models of astronomical emission processes, the space agency added.

This would be significant research from XPoSat by the Indian science community.

(With PTI inputs)