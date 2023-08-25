ISRO & Science Have Special ‘Space’ in Modi’s Heart | Chandrayaan 1 to 3, A Glimpse

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the congratulatory call to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon on Wednesday, he recognised science and its impact on society even during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

DURING GUJARAT DAYS

When Chandrayaan-1 was successfully launched in 2008, then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi personally visited the Space Application Centre (SAC) in Ahmedabad to greet and congratulate the scientists and lauded their contribution to the success. He said that scientists alone were responsible for achieving this rare feat.

He also conveyed the Cabinet’s resolution congratulating ISRO on this remarkable feat. He then personally invited all scientists, including those who have retired from ISRO, to join him for dinner and personally extended the invitation to all saying “ISRO is like mini-India".

In January 2009, Modi had organized a Sneh-milan programme with almost 3,000 family members of scientists of SAC, PRL at Science City, Ahmedabad. He honoured the scientists for their contribution to the success of Chandrayan-1 mission. He also invited their family members to visit the mega-exhibition organized as part of Vibrant Summit-2009.

During the 2009 Vibrant Gujarat Summit, a programme dedicated to science was held. Several scientists, including Nobel laureates, came to Gujarat and met Modi.

Modi also developed a modern Gujarat Science City, a one-of-its-kind project to inculcate scientific spirit among the youth.

