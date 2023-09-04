Scientist N Valarmathi, the Voice Behind ISRO's Many Launch Countdowns, Dies. Chandrayaan-3 Was Her Last

Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) scientist, Valarmathi, who was the voice behind the countdowns for rocket launches in Sriharikota, passed away on Monday due to cardiac arrest. Her last countdown was that of Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission.

Valarmathi was a part of the Range Operations Programme Office at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre where she used to announce the countdown on all launches.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar conveyed his condolences on Valarmathi’s passing. He posted on X, “Saddened to hear about the passing of N Valarmathi ji, the voice behind many @isro launch countdowns, including Chandrayaan 3. My condolences to her family and friends. Om Shanti."

Saddened to hear about the passing of N Valarmathi ji, the voice behind many @isro launch countdowns, including Chandrayaan 3.My condolences to her family and friends. Om Shanti🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/0nMu6mbrRe — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) September 4, 2023

Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the south pole of the moon on August 23 making India the first country to do so. The Lander Module comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), made touch down near the south polar region of the Moon at around 6:04 pm on August 23.

The mission life of the lander and rover was one lunar day (about 14 earth days) to study the surroundings there. However, ISRO officials do not rule out the possibility of them coming to life for another lunar day.

Chandrayaan-3 — launched on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre — comprises an indigenous lander module, a propulsion module, and a rover. Its objectives include the development and demonstration of new technologies required for interplanetary missions.

ISRO, on Saturday announced that the Pragyan rover aboard Chandrayaan-3 “completed its assignments" on the surface of the Moon and is now “safely parked and set into sleep mode". The space agency further said that the “solar panel is oriented to receive the light at the next sunrise expected on September 22, 2023".

“The Rover completed its assignments. It is now safely parked and set into Sleep mode. APXS and LIBS payloads are turned off. Data from these payloads is transmitted to the Earth via the Lander. Currently, the battery is fully charged. The solar panel is oriented to receive the light at the next sunrise expected on September 22, 2023. The receiver is kept on," ISRO wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Hoping for a successful awakening for another set of assignments! Else, it will forever stay there as India’s lunar ambassador," the space agency said.

The mission is set to conclude in the coming few days.

Meanwhile, ISRO’s first solar mission, Aditya L1 was successfully launched from Sriharikota’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre on September 2.

(With PTI inputs)