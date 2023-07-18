CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » ISRO Successfully Performs Third Orbit-Raising Maneuver of Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft
ISRO Successfully Performs Third Orbit-Raising Maneuver of Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft

ISRO's Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 rocket carrying 'Chandrayaan-3' lifting off from the launch pad. (File: PTI)

The next firing is planned for July 20 between 2 pm and 3 pm, the national space agency headquartered here said

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday successfully performed the third orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound perigee firing) of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.

The next firing is planned for July 20 between 2 pm and 3 pm, the national space agency headquartered here said.

”The third orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound perigee firing) is performed successfully from ISTRAC (ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network)/ISRO, Bengaluru,” it said.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon was launched on July 14.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
