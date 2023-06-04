CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Odisha Train AccidentOdisha Accident VideoAshwini VaishnawIndiGo FlightCocktail Drugs Banned
Home » India » 'Issue with Signalling': Railway Board Says Initial Probe Suggests Only Coromandel Train Crashed
1-MIN READ

'Issue with Signalling': Railway Board Says Initial Probe Suggests Only Coromandel Train Crashed

Curated By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: June 04, 2023, 14:05 IST

New Delhi, India

Odisha train accident: Jaya Varma Sinha, Member of Operation and Business Development, Railway Board, addressing a press conference.

Odisha train accident: Jaya Varma Sinha, Member of Operation and Business Development, Railway Board, addressing a press conference.

Coromandel Express train accident: We are still waiting for the detailed report from the Commissioner of Railway Safety, said Member of Operation and Business Development, Railway Board

Top railway official Jaya Varma Sinha on Sunday said that the preliminary findings suggest that there has been some issue with the signalling. Only Coromandel Express met with an accident. The train was at a speed of around 128 km/h, she added.

Sinha, who is Railway Board’s member of operation and business development, further said that they are still waiting for the detailed report from the commissioner of Railway safety.

Elaborating on the events that led to the horrific train accident, Sinha said, “The goods train did not get derailed. Since the goods train was carrying iron ores, the maximum damage of the impact was on Coromandel Express. This is the reason for a huge number of deaths and injuries."

“The derailed bogies of Coromandel Express came on the down line, and hit the last two bogies of Yesvantpur Express which was crossing at the speed of 126 km/h from down line," she added.

The officer further said that the Railways has decided a priority high-speed section for ‘Kavach’ and the fund has been sanctioned. “This is an indigenous development, so we have a production limit. But the ‘Kavach’ will be rolled out on every section, she said.

top videos

    ALSO READ | Kavach Could Have Averted Odisha Tragedy, Says Official. How the Train Protection System Works | Explained

    Sinha added, “In this situation, even if ‘Kavach’ would have been present, it would not have worked as the distance was just 100 metres and ‘Kavach’ needs at least 60 metres to react. Also, it would not work on the main line." On the angle of sabotage, the officer said, “Nothing has been ruled out yet."

    About the Author
    Sumedha Kirti
    Sumedha Kirti is a Chief Sub Editor with over eight years of experience — both at the desk and reporting. She is a graduate from Delhi University's Mi...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Odisha
    2. odisha train accident
    first published:June 04, 2023, 13:36 IST
    last updated:June 04, 2023, 14:05 IST