‘It Gets Under My Skin When Country is Disrespected’: Jaishankar on India High Commission Violence in London

Expressing his disdain on the recent attack at the India High Commission in London, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that it gets under his skin, if India is disrespected and attacked.

“I had actually landed from a plane, when I saw this man climbing up the Indian High Commission in London and he was trying to pull down the flag… It got under my skin.. " Jaishankar said during an episode of the “Ranveer Show Podcast."

“When people try to score points.. personal points I just shrug it. When ‘I’, which is not me but India is attacked, then yes… that sense that you are not given respect and people are condescending, some times ambush you,” he added.

In the podcast, Jaishankar also talked about the challenges faced in the country saying that the world was a tough place. He said that at the end of the day it is “all about creating job opportunities" and building infrastructure so that young people can work.

This comes as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday released photos of 45 individuals involved in the attack on the Indian High Commission in London and requested the assistance of the public in identifying these perpetrators.

Following the protest staged by “pro-Khalistani activists" at the Indian High Commission in London on March 19, where the national flag was pulled down, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police registered a First Information Report (FIR).

The case was later taken over by the NIA after the Union Home Ministry directed the Delhi Police to initiate legal action.

The FIR was filed under pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. An investigation has been launched in connection with the incident.

In response to the protest, the Indian government summoned the British Deputy High Commissioner, seeking an explanation for the lack of security during the demonstration.