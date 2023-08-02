It Took Nuh Violence to Wake Up Haryana Govt to Clear Hurdle for New RAF Office After 2 Yrs | Exclusive

Violent clashes leading to five deaths and hundreds of those injured in Nuh since Monday have shaken up the Haryana government to finally clear the hurdle to build headquarters of Rapid Action Force (RAF) battalion in the district.

The Haryana government finally cleared the land use required to start the construction of the RAF HQ on Tuesday, which was pending for two years and delaying the process.

The official communication, reviewed by News18, says RAF was awaiting the land use change to build a RAF battalion headquarters in Nuh for which the communication with the government had started since more than two years.

Top sources privy to the development said the Directorate of Town and Country Planning wrote a letter to RAF giving intimation about the grant of permission with the subject – ‘Request for grant of change of land use permission for setting up of RAF Battalion (HQ) on the land measuring 49 Acres 7 Kanal 13 Marla in the revenue estate of village- lndri, District-Nuh’.

After the office memo was sent on November 18, 2022, TL Satyaprakash, DG Town and Country Planning, Haryana, in a letter gave the permission to set up RAF battalion HQ in Nuh, with the area measuring 49 acres and amount deposit of over Rs 20 lakh, “on account of conversion charges by Additional Chief Secretary to Government Haryana, Home Department and subject to condition that you shall construct the building as per building bye laws and maintain the setback”.

According to the sources, several reminders were sent to the government in the past but nothing was done. After the current situation in Nuh, the permission of changing land use required to build the RAF HQ was granted.

“We have been following the file to move from one table to another so that the land use get changed. It is mandatory to start construction for the battalion headquarters. But, on Tuesday, we got a letter where the Haryana government has stated that the permission has been granted. If the file would have got cleared earlier, we would have started construction. The new RAF headquarters will have a deployment, which will help in such situations (Nuh violence) as well,” a senior RAF official said.

The proposal to build the RAF battalion headquarters was cleared almost a decade ago and the land was given to RAF. There were cases of encroachment as the land was lying without any security but later a battalion was camped there, officials claimed.

Issues are Still Pending

Though the land use has been changed but there are other issues, which need to be addressed as soon as possible so that RAF can start working from there. Senior officials said the land is just farm land where there is no road, electricity, water or any other connectivity. Till now, there is no commitment from the Haryana government about these basic necessities, which will be required to run the headquarters. It is the responsibility of the state government to provide such facilities to the force, an official said.

Officials are expecting it will take years to see a working RAF battalion headquarters in Nuh if the local government fails to understand the gravity of the situation.