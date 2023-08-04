'Neither Rape Nor Murder': Arguments in SC Over Plea to Stay Rahul Gandhi's Conviction in Modi Surname Case

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is representing Rahul Gandhi in Supreme Court, said on Friday that the senior Congress leader’s comments on Modi surname is not an offence against society. “It’s neither rape nor murder, and yet maximum punishment?" Singhvi asked.

“This is the first time 30 crore people have held to be an identifiable class. They are amorphous, non-homogenous. Communities, castes and groups with appellation ‘Modi’ are totally different," Gandhi’s lawyer said.

Replying to the argument, the Supreme Court said, “For the stay on conviction, you’ll have to say some more."

