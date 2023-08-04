CHANGE LANGUAGE
India
'Neither Rape Nor Murder': Arguments in SC Over Plea to Stay Rahul Gandhi's Conviction in Modi Surname Case

Reported By: Ananya Bhatnagar

Edited By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: August 04, 2023, 12:59 IST

New Delhi, India

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case: Replying to Abhishek Manu Singhvi's argument, the Supreme Court said, 'For the stay on conviction, you'll have to say some more'.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is representing Rahul Gandhi in Supreme Court, said on Friday that the senior Congress leader’s comments on Modi surname is not an offence against society. “It’s neither rape nor murder, and yet maximum punishment?" Singhvi asked.

“This is the first time 30 crore people have held to be an identifiable class. They are amorphous, non-homogenous. Communities, castes and groups with appellation ‘Modi’ are totally different," Gandhi’s lawyer said.

Replying to the argument, the Supreme Court said, “For the stay on conviction, you’ll have to say some more."

(details to follow)

August 04, 2023
August 04, 2023