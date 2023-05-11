J&K: LG Manoj Sinha Addresses Y20 Climate Change Event; 17 Delegates From G20 Countries Participate

At least seventeen international delegates from G20 countries on Thursday participated in the Y20 Consultation on climate change at the University of Kashmir in Jammu and Kashmir.

At the ‘Climate Change & Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability a Way of Life’ event, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha stressed India’s commitment for a greener way of life and to promote an environmentally conscious lifestyle.

Sinha said the massive participation signals the encouraging prospect of new energy in a global partnership on environment, development, and our collective effort to ensure equity​, global prosperity, and better quality of life for all.

The LG also highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear to the global family that climate change cannot be fought from conference tables alone.

“It has to be fought from the dinner tables in every home. Narendra Modi has called upon the global community to transform the effort of tackling climate challenge into a mass movement and promote an environmentally conscious lifestyle," Sinha said.

He also said that under the leadership of PM Modi, India will guide the world in building a sustainable society that will be an an economic powerhouse as well as contribute to restoring nature.

“Kashmir is a perfect spot for G20 and Y20 because its a fragile ecosystem here. There are high mountains coming up from sea level and those are the most fragile ecosystems considering climate change if we have less snow and water, it will affect everybody. Healthy planet will mean healthy people," Delegate Dr Robert Pal, Associate Professor and the Director of Restoration at Montana Technological University, USA told News18.

Another delegate from Russia who spoke to us said, “we have to educate people about climate as there are fewer people aware of what every person can do as not a lot of people in India are aware."

LG also stressed on Jammu and Kashmir’s commitment to support sustainable development and lead the action against climate change.

He said that long before the global community realized the importance of sustainable living, our forefathers dedicated Prithvi Sukta, in Atharv Veda to mother earth highlighting its resources and urging the people to utilize them in a sustainable manner.