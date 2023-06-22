J&K: Security Tightened in Valley Ahead of Amit Shah’s Visit; HM Will Address Rally, Review Amarnath Yatra Preps

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to begin his two-day-long visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Friday during which, he will address a public rally, and inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various development projects.

Ahead of Shah’s arrival, security has been increased in both Jammu as well as Kashmir to thwart any attempts by terror outfits to disturb his visit.

Upon arrival on Friday morning, Shah will address a public rally at Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu. Sources told News18 that the Home Minister will also review security for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra and lay a wreath on the statue of BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mukherjee, whose death anniversary is coinciding with his visit. Shah will likely visit the Amarnath shrine cave as well.

Afterwards, he will lay the foundation stone of CFSL in Samba and other development projects. Sources told News18 that “Shah is likely to meet several delegations during his two-day visit."

While in Kashmir, the Union Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar following which, he will attend the “Vitasta Cultural Festival" at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC).

The three-day-long Vitasta festival will include an opening ceremony, cultural programmes, painting and calligraphy camps, an Art Installations Camp, Opera by NSD, New Delhi, seminars, an exhibition by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), display and sale of crafts and cuisine of the Valley and representation from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

Before flying back to New Delhi, the Home Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the ‘Validan Stambh’ at the Pratap Park in Srinagar.

The park has been sealed and no civilian is allowed to go inside as of now. “We are making tight security arrangements for the event," an officer told News18.

The security grid has been alerted and forces are carrying out vehicle frisking to avert any terrorist activity.