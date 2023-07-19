CHANGE LANGUAGE
J-K: Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra on New Track Suspended as Katra Witnesses Record Rainfall
J-K: Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra on New Track Suspended as Katra Witnesses Record Rainfall

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 12:55 IST

Jammu, India

Pilgrims can continue their journey to the shrine on the old track. (File: PTI)

Chopper service to the shrine has also been suspended because of inclement weather, but pilgrims can continue their journey on the old track

The new track to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine has been closed for pilgrims in view of landslide threat as Katra town in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district received the heaviest rainfall in past 43 years.

Chopper service to the shrine has also been suspended because of inclement weather. However, pilgrims can reach the shrine atop Trikuta Hills will continue on the old track, officials said on Wednesday.

”Yatra has been suspended on the new track due to the threat of landslides. However, the yatra is going on the old track,” Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), Anshul Garg told PTI.

Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine, received 315.4 mm of rain in 24 hours.

”This is the heaviest rainfall since 1980. On July 31, 2019, Katra received 292.4 mm of rain,” an official of the weather department said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
